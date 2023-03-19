Sri Lankan envoy proposes body to promote ties with Pakistan

March 19, 2023   09:00 pm

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama has suggested the establishment of a working group between the two countries to promote cooperation in trade, economic, tourism, political and defence sectors.

Addressing a function at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, the high commissioner said that Sri Lanka and Pakistan should launch joint initiatives and promote people-to-people contacts to strengthen economic and trade ties.

He said that Pakistan, especially the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had vast opportunities to promote religious tourism.

Vice Admiral Wijewickrama said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had bright prospects for better economic and commercial relations.

Earlier, counsellor at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad UL Niyas highlighted investment opportunities available in his country.

SCCI president Mohammad Ishaq said that immense potential existed to boost up economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a lucrative destination for foreign investors, where vast opportunities were available for making investment in potential sectors.

The SCCI chief said that joint efforts were needed to enhance trade between the two countries.

“Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are facing common challenges in economic and other fronts, which should be tackled by collaboration, exchange of business community, and benefits from each other’s experiences,” he said.

Member of the SCCI advisory council Dr Khalid Khan briefed participants about the chamber’s projects for digitisation, welfare of business community, trade and business facilitation, and promotion of industrialisation and investment in the province.

The event was attended by honorary consul general of Sri Lanka in Peshawar Nasim Javed Khan, chairman of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council Zulfiqar Ali Khan, adviser to the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad Hassan Javed Khan, former presidents of the SCCI Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Mohammad Faizi and Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice-presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice-president Abidullah Yousafzai, members of the SCCI executive committee, representatives of travel and tourism sector, traders and industrialists.

Source – Dawn
-Agencies

