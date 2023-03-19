Two suspects with 58 Water Gel Sticks nabbed in Trincomalee

Two suspects with 58 Water Gel Sticks nabbed in Trincomalee

March 19, 2023   09:59 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and the Police have nabbed two suspects in possession of 58 Water Gel Sticks – a type of commercial explosive – during a special search operation carried out at the Trincomalee Bus Stand yesterday (March 18).

The apprehension was made when the suspects were transferring these items in a three-wheeler, the navy said.

The navy has also seized 100 detonators along with the Water Gel Sticks, which are suspected to have been transferred to be used for illegal fishing.

The suspects held in this operation have been identified to be aged 33 and 34 and residents of Nilaveli and Trincomalee.

The suspects together with the seized commercial explosive items and the three-wheeler have been handed over to the Trincomalee Police for onward legal action.

