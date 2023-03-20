Second hairpin bend of 18 Wanguwa reopened for traffic

The stretch of the Kandy-Mahiyangana Road which was closed near the second bend of the 18 Hairpin Bends (18 Wanguwa) has now been opened for traffic.

Police had announced last evening (March 19) that the 2nd hairpin bend of the ‘Dahaata Wanguwa’ on the Kandy-Mahiyangana road, was temporarily closed off owing to an earth slip and a rock slip.

However, the stretch of road has now been reopened for traffic movement after clearing the debris from the earth slip.