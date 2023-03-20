The President’s Office has made a special summons to Neel Bandara Hapuhinna, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration.

Accordingly, he has been called to the President’s Office this morning (March 20), in a situation where the media reports came that Neel Bandara Hapuhinna has been removed from his post.

When inquired by Ada Derana in this regard, Mr. Hapuhinna said that he is not aware whether he has been removed from the post of Secretary of Public Administration, but he had been notified to come to the President’s Office today.

However, the political sources state that Mr. Hapuhinna will be attached to the Presidential Secretariat with a new responsibility in that office.

Neel Bandara Hapuhinna underwent much criticism for the incident in which he had sent a letter to all district secretaries informing them not to accept nominations for the Local Government election recently.

He even had to apologize to the Election Commission as the Secretary of Public Administration, however, he had claimed that the letter was issued as per a decision arrived at, by the Cabinet of Ministers.