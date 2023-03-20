AG given time to file objections for Kudu Salindus petition

March 20, 2023   12:10 pm

The Court of Appeals today (March 20) granted time for the Attorney General (AG) to submit limited objections regarding the petition filed by the mother of Salindu Malshika Gunaratne alias “Kudu Salindu”, requesting to ensure the safety of her son, who is currently detained under the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Accordingly, the court has also ordered the Attorney General to file the relevant limited objections before April 04, 2023.

The petition was taken up before a judge bench consisting of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar today (20).

