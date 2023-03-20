Farmers to receive free TSP fertilizer after three cultivation seasons

The Ministry of Agriculture says that measures will be taken to provide TSP fertilizer (Mud Fertilizer) free of charge from today (March 20) to all 1.2 million paddy farmers in Sri Lanka, after three cultivation seasons.

The stock of 36,000 metric tonnes of TSP fertilizer, which was imported to Sri Lanka from Egypt, had officially been handed over to the Agricultural Ministry by the United States yesterday (March 19).

Thus, the government has decided to distribute the stock of fertilizer received after three cultivation seasons to farmers for free.

The first batch of 11,537 MT of fertilizer will be distributed to all the districts in the Northern and Eastern provinces from today.

Furthermore, it has been planned to provide 1,244 MT of fertilizer for the Mannar district, 821 MT to the Vavuniya district, 820 MT to the Kilinochchi district, 694 MT to the Mullathivu, 297 MT to the Jaffna district, 1,824 MT to the Batticaloa district, 4,066 MT to the Ampara district and 1,746 MT to the Trincomalee district from the imported stock of fertilizer.

In addition, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera emphasized that he has instructed the officials to take steps to deliver the fertilizer to the farmers immediately.