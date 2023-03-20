NBRO warns of landslide risks in three districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in a total of three districts, namely Badulla, Galle and Matale.

Accordingly, an Amber (Level 02) warning has been issued to Haldummula in Badulla district, Elpitiya in Galle district and their surrounding areas for a period of 24 hours until 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (March 21).

Meanwhile, Level 1 warning is effective in the areas of Nagoda and Baddegama in Galle district and also in Ukuwela, Rattota, Wiligamuwa and Naula divisional secretariat divisions in Matale districts.

Thereby, the NBRO urges people living in landslide susceptible areas to be extra vigilant and to follow the instructions provided by the NBRO and the Disaster Management Centre.