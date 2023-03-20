NBRO warns of landslide risks in three districts

NBRO warns of landslide risks in three districts

March 20, 2023   01:04 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in a total of three districts, namely Badulla, Galle and Matale.

Accordingly, an Amber (Level 02) warning has been issued to Haldummula in Badulla district, Elpitiya in Galle district and their surrounding areas for a period of 24 hours until 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (March 21).

Meanwhile, Level 1 warning is effective in the areas of Nagoda and Baddegama in Galle district and also in Ukuwela, Rattota, Wiligamuwa and Naula divisional secretariat divisions in Matale districts.

Thereby, the NBRO urges people living in landslide susceptible areas to be extra vigilant and to follow the instructions provided by the NBRO and the Disaster Management Centre.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Official term of local government bodies end as authority comes under officials (English)

Official term of local government bodies end as authority comes under officials (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.19

Two minor tremors reported in Sri Lanka within 24 hours (English)

Two minor tremors reported in Sri Lanka within 24 hours (English)

Why are minor tremors frequently felt in Sri Lanka?

Why are minor tremors frequently felt in Sri Lanka?

25-year plan to make Sri Lanka successful by 2048 already underway - President (English)

25-year plan to make Sri Lanka successful by 2048 already underway - President (English)

US-funded 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer handed over to Agri. Ministry (English)

US-funded 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer handed over to Agri. Ministry (English)