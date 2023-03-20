Electricity Consumers Association members assaulted during protest

Electricity Consumers Association members assaulted during protest

March 20, 2023   02:53 pm

An assault has allegedly been carried out on several members of the Electricity Consumers’ Association during a demonstration held in the Godigamuwa area of Divulapitiya last night (March 20).

A complaint has been lodged with the Badalgama Police claiming that a group including a secretary of State Minister Indika Anuruddha and two members of the Divulapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha had carried out the attack.

The attack had allegedly been carried out in an attempt to force the members of the Electricity Consumers’ Association to refrain from holding the demonstration which was organized last night.

