Court extends injunction preventing hearing of case against SDIG Deshabandu

March 20, 2023   03:43 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered the extension of the interim injunction which was issued preventing the hearing of a case filed against the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, until March 28, 2023.

This order was issued when a writ petition filed by SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon was taken up before a judge bench consisting of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar today (March 20).

The relevant plaint has been filed before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court against the SDIG, in relation to the large sum of money found inside the President’s House when the activists of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement entered the President’s House in Fort.

More than Rs. 17.8 million in cash was recovered from the presidential residence on the 9th of July after anti-government protesters stormed the compounds during mass demonstrations. It was later handed over to the custody of the police.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate also called for a report on the investigation into the matter.

