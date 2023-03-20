18 Bend Road section to remain closed during the night

The 18 Hairpin Bends (Daha Ata Wanguwa) section of the Kandy - Mahiyanganaya Road will be closed for traffic from 8.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. daily until further notice, the Ministry of Highways announced.

Motorists are therefore requested to use alternate routes during this period.

The second hairpin bend of the ‘Daha Ata Wanguwa’ on the Kandy-Mahiyangana Road was temporarily closed off last evening (March 19), owing to an earth slip and a rock slip.

However, the stretch of road was later reopened for traffic movement this morning (March 20), after clearing the debris from the earth slip.