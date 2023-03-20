FR petitions against Duminda Silvas presidential pardon taken up for hearing

FR petitions against Duminda Silvas presidential pardon taken up for hearing

March 20, 2023   07:14 pm

Three Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed requesting the annulment of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s decision to pardon former MP Duminda Silva, who was convicted and sentenced to death over the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, have been taken up for hearing once again today (March 20) before the Supreme Court.

There, the judge bench has ordered the hearing of the petitions to be adjourned until March 30.

The relevant petitions were filed by Sumana and Hirunika Premachandra, the wife and daughter of the late politician, and Ghazali Hussain, former Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL).

The three petitions were taken up for hearing today, before the three-member Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Gamini Amarasekara and Arjuna Obeysekara.

Appearing on behalf of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), President’s Counsel K. Kanageeshvaran stated before the courts that the former President’s decision to pardon the defendant Duminda Silva is completely unlawful.

However, President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva, appearing on behalf of ex-MP Duminda Silva, mentioned while presenting facts before the court that the ex-president had followed the proper legal provisions in granting the presidential pardon to his client.

