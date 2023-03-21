Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central and North western provinces and in Trincomalee, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.