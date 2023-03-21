Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

March 21, 2023   07:28 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central and North western provinces and in Trincomalee, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Mannar districts during the afternoon or night. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Govt is trying to create conflict between the Parliament and judiciary - Eran (English)

Govt is trying to create conflict between the Parliament and judiciary - Eran (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Foreign Minister talks about IMF bailout and sticking point with China (English)

Foreign Minister talks about IMF bailout and sticking point with China (English)

Funds for LG election not allocated yet - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Funds for LG election not allocated yet - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Sri Lanka's world-beating bonds pin hopes on IMF's billions  report (English)

Sri Lanka's world-beating bonds pin hopes on IMF's billions  report (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.20

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.20