Special press briefing on IMF-supported EFF program for Sri Lanka

Special press briefing on IMF-supported EFF program for Sri Lanka

March 21, 2023   08:35 am

IMF’s Asia & Pacific Department’s Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Peter Breuer and Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Masahiro Nozaki are currently holding a virtual press briefing on the approved Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for the island nation.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday approved a 48-month extended arrangement under the EFF program of SDR 2.286 billion (approximately USD 3 billion) to help Sri Lanka ride out the economic crisis.

This EFF program will allow Sri Lanka to access financing of up to USD7 billion from the IMF, International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and multilateral organizations.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka received IMF-compatible financing assurances from its official creditors, including its largest bilateral creditor China,  as well as India and the Paris Club members, allowing the IMF to convene an Executive Board and consider Sri Lanka’s request for a loan. 

The program is expected to provide much-needed policy space to drive the economy out of the unprecedented challenges and instill confidence amongst all the stakeholders.

Sri Lanka reached a Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF on a four-year program supported by the Extended Fund Facility on 1st September 2022. The program, amounting to USD 3 billion, is expected to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while protecting vulnerable groups and safeguarding Sri Lanka’s financial system. 

Since September, the Sri Lankan government held official creditor meetings to update stakeholders on the country’s reform agenda and share information transparently as well as engage with commercial creditors. 

Following the IMF Executive Board approval, the disbursement of the first tranche under this program is expected to take place in the coming days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Govt is trying to create conflict between the Parliament and judiciary - Eran (English)

Govt is trying to create conflict between the Parliament and judiciary - Eran (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Foreign Minister talks about IMF bailout and sticking point with China (English)

Foreign Minister talks about IMF bailout and sticking point with China (English)

Funds for LG election not allocated yet - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Funds for LG election not allocated yet - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Sri Lanka's world-beating bonds pin hopes on IMF's billions  report (English)

Sri Lanka's world-beating bonds pin hopes on IMF's billions  report (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.20

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.20

Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in three districts

Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in three districts