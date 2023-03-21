All set to ship first consignment of eggs from India - STC

Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation (STC) says that all required steps have been completed to ship the first consignment of eggs imported from India.

A spokesperson of the STC stated that steps were taken to containerize the relevant stock of eggs yesterday (March 20).

Thereby, the consignment of imported eggs will be shipped to Sri Lanka from the Thoothukudi Port in India.

It has been planned to import a stock of 02 million eggs as the first consignment, which was postponed on several occasions.

The imported eggs will be distributed for the use of the bakery industry, according to the Ministry of Trade.