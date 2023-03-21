Woman arrested for aiding and abetting Hikkaduwa double murder

March 21, 2023   11:03 am

Hikkaduwa Police has arrested a woman on suspicion of aiding and abetting a double homicide, in which two persons travelling on a motorcycle were shot dead in the Thiranagama area of Hikkaduwa Police Division on October 31, 2022.

Two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at the two victims in front of a tourist hotel in Thiranagama, using a T-56 firearm. They had fled the scene afterwards.

Later, the police initiated a special investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, it was uncovered that the crime was carried out by “Booru Muna” who is currently detained in the custody of Western Province - South Crimes Division, who agreed to a contract killing job.

Police stated that the arrested woman had provided an amount of Rs. 2 million to “Booru Muna”. She is a 31- year-old resident of the Hikkaduwa area, according to police.

The motorcycle and the T-56 firearm which was used in the shooting, and a three-wheeler have also been taken into police custody.

Police have obtained a 02-day detention order after the suspect was produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court.

