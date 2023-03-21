Moratuwe Kudu Rejina arrested with heroin

March 21, 2023   11:16 am

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a woman who is said to be a major accomplice in the drug syndicate of “Ratmalane Devinda”, who handles drug deals in Ratmalana, Mount Lavinia and Moratuwa areas from abroad.

Police sources mentioned that the arrested woman is infamously known as “Moratuwe Kudu Rejina”.

The 49-year-old has been apprehended during a special raid carried out in the Moratuwella area of the Moratuwa Police Division.

Police have also seized 5.25 grams of heroin in possession of the arrested woman.

