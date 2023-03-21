Proposal to conduct Law College exams in English defeated in Parliament

March 21, 2023   11:37 am

The proposal to Parliament that all courses and exams conducted at the Sri Lanka Law College should be held in English has been defeated.

The proposal was defeated during a vote at this morning’s (21 March) Parliamentary session.

During former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s tenure, a Gazette was passed on the proposal made by Minister Ali Sabry, who served as the Minister of Justice at the time, making it mandatory that all Law College exams be held in English.

The relevant Gazette was issued by the Incorporated Council of Legal Education in December 2020.

Subsequently, however, several parties including Ministers, MPs and the Law College Students Union criticized the move, deeming it unfair on a majority of the students.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Sri Lanka receives IMF Executive Board approval for USD 2.9 bn bailout package

Govt is trying to create conflict between the Parliament and judiciary - Eran (English)

Govt is trying to create conflict between the Parliament and judiciary - Eran (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Foreign Minister talks about IMF bailout and sticking point with China (English)

Foreign Minister talks about IMF bailout and sticking point with China (English)

Funds for LG election not allocated yet - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Funds for LG election not allocated yet - Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

Sri Lanka's world-beating bonds pin hopes on IMF's billions  report (English)

Sri Lanka's world-beating bonds pin hopes on IMF's billions  report (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.20

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.03.20

Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in three districts

Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in three districts