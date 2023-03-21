Proposal to conduct Law College exams in English defeated in Parliament

The proposal to Parliament that all courses and exams conducted at the Sri Lanka Law College should be held in English has been defeated.

The proposal was defeated during a vote at this morning’s (21 March) Parliamentary session.

During former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s tenure, a Gazette was passed on the proposal made by Minister Ali Sabry, who served as the Minister of Justice at the time, making it mandatory that all Law College exams be held in English.

The relevant Gazette was issued by the Incorporated Council of Legal Education in December 2020.

Subsequently, however, several parties including Ministers, MPs and the Law College Students Union criticized the move, deeming it unfair on a majority of the students.