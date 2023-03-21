No casualties after private bus carrying 40 passengers catches fire

A private bus was completely destroyed in a fire this morning (21 March) near the Boralugoda Investment Promotion Zone on the Horana – Ratnapura road.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, however, despite there being nearly 40 passengers aboard the bus at the time the fire broke out.

Police explained that the passengers had jumped off the bus as soon as the fire broke out, adding that the front part of the bus, plying from Ratnapura to Panadura, had caught fire when it stopped at the bus stop in front of the Boralugoda Investment Promotion Zone.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.