Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill approved

March 21, 2023   01:58 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Betting and Gaming Levy (Amendment) Bill which was proposed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

Accordingly, the Cabinet had approved the relevant Bill to be gazetted and presented before the Parliament, after the Attorney General, too, gave clearance for the Amendment.

The Amendment to the Betting and Gaming Levy Act, No. 40 of 1988, was initially approved by the Cabinet in April last year.

