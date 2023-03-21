Petition filed against Finance Secretary over contempt of court

March 21, 2023   02:47 pm

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court today (March 21), alleging Finance Ministry’s Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana of contempt of court.

National Freedom Front MP Vijitha Herath put forward the petition, accusing Siriwardana of failing to comply with an order issued by the Supreme Court.

On March 03, a three-member Supreme Court bench delivered an interim order preventing the Finance Ministry’s Secretary and the Attorney General from withholding the budgetary funds allocated for the Local Government election.

In his petition, the parliament has sought the Supreme Court issue another order directing the Finance Ministry’s Secretary to act on the previously issued interim order.

The election, which was repeatedly postponed citing inadequacy of funds, is now rescheduled for April 25.

