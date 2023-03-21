Sri Lankans happier in 2023 compared to 2022  report

Sri Lanka has moved up 15 places on the World Happiness Report, having ranked 112th in the annual survey of how satisfied citizens are worldwide.

Sri Lanka is ranked 112th amongst the 137 countries surveyed in this year’s edition of the report, with a score of 4.4 out of 10.

The island nation was ranked 127th out of 146 countries surveyed in 2022, during Sri Lanka’s most unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka suffered from severe economic, financial and political crises last year, with insufficient levels of fuel and domestic gas, extensive power cuts and soaring inflation rates being just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, Finland came in first place for the sixth consecutive year, with Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand being in the top 10, in that order respectively.

Global happiness averaged at around 5.5 out of 10 this year, indicating a decrease of 0.1 from last year.