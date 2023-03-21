Sri Lankan delegation leaves for South Africa to gain knowledge of Truth Commission

A Sri Lankan delegation comprising of Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry have left for South Africa this morning (March 21).

The Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms says that the purpose of this visit is to gain the experience of the South African government on formally and successfully carrying out the work of the “Truth Commission”, which has been planned to be established in Sri Lanka.

South African High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, S.E. Schalk had made a special diplomatic invitation to visit South Africa and gain experience of the functioning of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission established in South Africa, when he recently met Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

The South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was set up by the Government of National Unity to investigate gross human rights violations that were perpetrated during the period of the Apartheid regime including abductions, killings and torture.