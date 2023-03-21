Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices

March 21, 2023   04:30 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has hinted at a possible reduction in fuel prices while addressing the Parliament this morning (21 March).

In his statement, the Minister assured that measures are underway to provide the public with a certain extent of relief in April, following the upcoming fuel price revision.

Assuring that the fuel pricing formula will continue to be implemented, Wijesekera emphasised that with the evident drop in the prices of crude oil and the appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee against the US Dollar, they will work towards providing the public with a certain extent of relief with regards to fuel prices.

He added that this is being done on the instructions of the President.
The price revision is scheduled to take place on 01 April, with the fuel pricing formula being implemented on the first day of every month.

