Student dies after suddenly collapsing at school in Panadura

March 21, 2023   06:12 pm

A school student in Panadura has passed away this afternoon (March 21) after suddenly collapsing at school due to an illness, police said.

The 16-year-old boy has been identified as a resident of the Kalutara-North area.

Police mentioned that the student had collapsed and fallen due to a sudden illness, while playing with friends in the school, and was hospitalized immediately.

He had passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased student was suffering from an illness, according to police.

The post-mortem examination is scheduled to be carried out this afternoon, while Pinwatta Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.

