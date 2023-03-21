Accountability of public officials important for Sri Lanka to recover from ongoing crisis  Sagala

March 21, 2023   06:19 pm

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake has emphasised on the need to hold public officials accountable in matters such as financial control, anti-corruption measures, and adherence to the rule of law, if Sri Lanka is to recover from its ongoing crisis.

Ratnayake, who also serves as the Chief of Presidential Staff, said this during a discussion held yesterday (20 March) at the Ministry of Finance Auditorium with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Heads of Government institutions.

During the meeting, the representatives of the IMF appreciated the Sri Lankan Government’s efforts in addressing the existing problem and properly assessing the current situation. They also emphasised the significance of working with dedication in financial management and implementing new economic reforms.

The representatives stressed that it is crucial to prioritize new reform programmes rather than dwelling on past mistakes, while also highlighting the importance of exploring the support that the IMF can offer to address the challenges in various fields and to prioritize reform efforts accordingly.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Siriwardana, emphasised the crucial role of new economic reforms in propelling the country forward.

He stated that public financial reforms and other related areas will be prioritized to effectively address the issues in the financial management sector.

During the meeting, the Heads of Government institutions involved in the process shared their perspectives.

Ratnayake reiterated the significance of convening such meetings in the future to monitor the progress of relevant programs and obtain reports and also stressed the need for the commitment of all Heads of government institutions to ensure the success of these activities.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and secretaries of ministries, Heads of Government institutions, and other officials also attended the meeting.

