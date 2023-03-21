PM instructs to suspend issuance of liquor licenses within Maharagama Div.

March 21, 2023   06:51 pm

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has instructed all relevant officials to suspend the issuance of excise licenses for liquor sales in areas within the Maharagama Divisional Secretariat.

Accordingly, the Premier instructed the officials to suspend the issuance of permanent and daily excise licenses, including those permits issued daily for events such as music shows, carnivals and various other occasions.

Prime Minister Gunawardena stated this while speaking at the Maharagama Regional Coordination Committee held yesterday (20 March). Gunawardena currently serves as the chairman of the Committee.

Attached below is the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Media Divison in this regard;

