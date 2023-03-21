Sri Lankas NCPI-based inflation for February 2023 recorded at 53.6%

March 21, 2023   07:22 pm

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) for the month of February 2023  was recorded at 53.6%, as measured by the Year-on-Year change, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) revealed in its latest report.

This is a slight increase in comparison to the headline inflation of 53.2% recorded in January 2023.

Accordingly, contributions to the inflation recorded in February from the food group and non-food group stood at 22.1% and 31.5%, respectively.

Food prices dropped from 53.6% to 49.0% from January 2023 to February 2023, while non-food inflation increased to 57.4% from 52.9%.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which reflects the underlying inflation by excluding volatile items of food, energy and transport groups in the economy, had reduced to 20.1% last month, from 52.0% recorded in January this year.

Attached below is the relevant report issued by the DCS;

 

NCPI Feb 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

