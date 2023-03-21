Education Ministry issues special notice on teacher transfers

The transfers of national school teachers on ten-year and annual basis will be effective from April 17, 2023, except for the teachers attached to Ordinary Level and Advanced Level classes, the Education Ministry says.

This decision was taken to make sure that no inconvenience is caused to the students in O/L and A/L classes, the Education Ministry explained in a press release.

Thereby, the transfer appeals made by the teachers in O/L and A/L classes will be reconsidered before a special appeals committee.

Meanwhile, the temporary teacher appointments given thus far will be extended until June 30, 2023, the Education Ministry said further, noting that the teachers who got transfer letters before the said date should comply with the particulars in the letter as soon as it is received.