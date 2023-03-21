Education Ministry issues special notice on teacher transfers

March 21, 2023   08:22 pm

The transfers of national school teachers on ten-year and annual basis will be effective from April 17, 2023, except for the teachers attached to Ordinary Level and Advanced Level classes, the Education Ministry says.

This decision was taken to make sure that no inconvenience is caused to the students in O/L and A/L classes, the Education Ministry explained in a press release.

Thereby, the transfer appeals made by the teachers in O/L and A/L classes will be reconsidered before a special appeals committee.

Meanwhile, the temporary teacher appointments given thus far will be extended until June 30, 2023, the Education Ministry said further, noting that the teachers who got transfer letters before the said date should comply with the particulars in the letter as soon as it is received.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.21

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.21

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.21

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

IMF officials' briefing on bailout package approved for Sri Lanka

IMF officials' briefing on bailout package approved for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is still in the ICU'  Prof. Rohan Samarajiva

Sri Lanka is still in the ICU'  Prof. Rohan Samarajiva

Sri Lanka to receive first tranche of IMF bailout in a couple of days

Sri Lanka to receive first tranche of IMF bailout in a couple of days

President Ranil says Sri Lanka no longer deemed bankrupt by the world

President Ranil says Sri Lanka no longer deemed bankrupt by the world

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME - 2023.03.21

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME - 2023.03.21

Sri Lanka's political arena divided over IMF-supported EFF program

Sri Lanka's political arena divided over IMF-supported EFF program