Gamini Lokuge and Dilan Perera get new appointments

MP Gamini Lokuge has been unanimously appointed as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Banking & Financial Services today (March 21).

Whilst State Minister Anupa Pasqual proposed MP Gamini Lokuge, MP Karunadasa Kodithuwakku seconded it.

Accordingly, the committee met today (March 21) in parliament, and the committee’s chairman requested the support of all the members to successfully carry out the work of the committee.

Moreover, the committee members also agreed to call the heads of institutions related to the scope of the committee for discussions.

The said committee was established to consider policy issues related to the accounts of banking, insurance and other financial sector services in Sri Lanka.



Meanwhile, MP Dilan Perera has been appointed as chairperson of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Reconciliation and National Unity today (March 21) at the committee meeting held in Parliament.

Accordingly, MP Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal proposed the name of MP Dilan Perera whilst MP Gevindu Cumaratunga seconded it.

MP Perera, addressing the committee, stated that as the chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Reconciliation and National Unity, he is delighted that his name was proposed by a Member of the Government where as a member representing the Opposition seconded it with no member opposing it.

Furthermore, MP Perera stated that institutions such as the Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Office for National Unity & Reconciliation, Office on Missing Persons, Office for Reparations, Department of Community Based Corrections, Official Language Commission are scheduled to be brought before the Committee to discuss the way forward.