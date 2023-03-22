Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

March 22, 2023   07:37 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the afternoon or night and fairly heavy showers about 50mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

