Commuters stranded as Avissawella-Colombo train cancelled

The Department of Railways says that the office train which was scheduled to operate from Avissawella to Colombo Fort this morning (March 22), was cancelled owing to a derailment.

A spokesperson of the department mentioned that the train in question, which had departed the Colombo Fort Railway Station for Avissawella, had derailed near the Meegoda Railway Station.

As a result, the department had not been able to deploy another train from Avissawella to Colombo Fort this morning, it said.

The railway authorities also mentioned that however, steps were taken to operate a train from Padukka to Waga Railway Station.