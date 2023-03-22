Commuters stranded as Avissawella-Colombo train cancelled

Commuters stranded as Avissawella-Colombo train cancelled

March 22, 2023   10:47 am

The Department of Railways says that the office train which was scheduled to operate from Avissawella to Colombo Fort this morning (March 22), was cancelled owing to a derailment.

A spokesperson of the department mentioned that the train in question, which had departed the Colombo Fort Railway Station for Avissawella, had derailed near the Meegoda Railway Station.

As a result, the department had not been able to deploy another train from Avissawella to Colombo Fort this morning, it said.

The railway authorities also mentioned that however, steps were taken to operate a train from Padukka to Waga Railway Station.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 President's special statement in Parliament

LIVE🔴 President's special statement in Parliament

LIVE🔴 President's special statement in Parliament

'We cheated the IMF 16 times beforewe have nothing to hide'  Bandula (English)

'We cheated the IMF 16 times beforewe have nothing to hide'  Bandula (English)

Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

IMF officials' briefing on bailout package approved for Sri Lanka (English)

IMF officials' briefing on bailout package approved for Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive first tranche of IMF bailout in a couple of days (English)

Sri Lanka to receive first tranche of IMF bailout in a couple of days (English)

Sri Lanka no longer deemed bankrupt by the world  President (English)

Sri Lanka no longer deemed bankrupt by the world  President (English)

President says import restrictions will be gradually lifted as forex situation improves

President says import restrictions will be gradually lifted as forex situation improves

IMF's bailout for Sri Lanka conditional on anti-corruption, governance reforms

IMF's bailout for Sri Lanka conditional on anti-corruption, governance reforms