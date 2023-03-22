Person falls to death from hotel building in Kadawatha

Person falls to death from hotel building in Kadawatha

March 22, 2023   11:03 am

A person has reportedly fallen to his death from the third floor of a hotel in the Ragama Road area of Kadawatha last night (March 21).

Police said that the 60-year-old is a resident of Ihala Karagahamulla in Kadawatha.

He had been staying in in the hotel in question, and was consuming alcohol by himself when the incident had occurred, according to police.

Police investigations have revealed that he had fallen from the balcony behind the room where he was staying in.

Kadawatha Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

