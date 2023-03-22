SC lifts overseas travel bans imposed on Mahinda and Basil

SC lifts overseas travel bans imposed on Mahinda and Basil

March 22, 2023   12:33 pm

The Supreme Court today (March 22) ordered the Immigration and Emigration Controller that the overseas travel bans imposed on former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa are no longer in effect.

A five-member Supreme Court judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya issued this order when the petitions filed seeking investigations regarding the individuals responsible for the current economic crisis, in which a group including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa have been named as respondents, were taken up this morning.

Appearing on behalf of the ex-president and the ex-minister, President’s Counsel Navin Marapana pointed out before the courts that the foreign travel ban imposed on his clients has not been extended by the Supreme Court after October 07, 2022.

Thereby, the President’s Counsel also requested the court to issue an order notifying the Immigration and Emigration Controller in this regard.

The Supreme Court, which accepted the request, ordered the Registrar of the Supreme Court to notify the Immigration and Emigration Controller that the relevant foreign travel ban is not in further effect.

