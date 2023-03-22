School cut-off marks of 2022 Grade 5 Scholarship exam released

March 22, 2023   01:51 pm

The school cut-off marks of the 2022 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released by the Ministry of Education.

Accordingly, the students can check the schools that they have been selected to, via https://g6application.moe.gov.lk/#/, the Ministry of Education said.

The Ministry also mentioned that the students who wish to submit appeals with regard to the cut-off marks will be allowed to do so online, and that the time period to submit them will be notified later.

The relevant school cut-off marks are as follows;

 

 

