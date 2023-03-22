Pensions and salaries of public servants to be revised

Pensions and salaries of public servants to be revised

March 22, 2023   02:27 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that the salaries and pensions of public servants will be revised in the future, in line with the inflation rates.

Speaking on the measure currently underway to manage government expenditure while addressing the Parliament this morning (22 March), Wickremesinghe stated that steps are currently being taken to increase the funds allocated for public expenditure and that pensions and salaries earned by government employees too will be revised in line with the inflation rates.

He noted, however, that such revisions will be made within the primary balance of the Budget.

Moreover, the Head of State noted that henceforth, fuel prices will be decided only by the 2018 fuel price formula, without the intervention of any political authorities.

Electricity tariffs too adjusted accordingly every six months, the President stated, adding that the balance sheets of organizations currently running at large losses will be remade.

The Road Development Authority (RDA), SriLankan Airlines, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) were amongst these companies.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.22

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

'We cheated the IMF 16 times beforewe have nothing to hide'  Bandula (English)

'We cheated the IMF 16 times beforewe have nothing to hide'  Bandula (English)

Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

IMF officials' briefing on bailout package approved for Sri Lanka (English)

IMF officials' briefing on bailout package approved for Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive first tranche of IMF bailout in a couple of days (English)

Sri Lanka to receive first tranche of IMF bailout in a couple of days (English)

Sri Lanka no longer deemed bankrupt by the world  President (English)

Sri Lanka no longer deemed bankrupt by the world  President (English)

President says import restrictions will be gradually lifted as forex situation improves

President says import restrictions will be gradually lifted as forex situation improves