Pensions and salaries of public servants to be revised

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that the salaries and pensions of public servants will be revised in the future, in line with the inflation rates.

Speaking on the measure currently underway to manage government expenditure while addressing the Parliament this morning (22 March), Wickremesinghe stated that steps are currently being taken to increase the funds allocated for public expenditure and that pensions and salaries earned by government employees too will be revised in line with the inflation rates.

He noted, however, that such revisions will be made within the primary balance of the Budget.

Moreover, the Head of State noted that henceforth, fuel prices will be decided only by the 2018 fuel price formula, without the intervention of any political authorities.

Electricity tariffs too adjusted accordingly every six months, the President stated, adding that the balance sheets of organizations currently running at large losses will be remade.

The Road Development Authority (RDA), SriLankan Airlines, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) were amongst these companies.