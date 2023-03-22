Several vendors fined for selling eggs at higher rates

March 22, 2023   03:12 pm

The Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court has ordered fines to be imposed on a group of vendors who had sold consumer goods including eggs at higher rates than the government’s control price.

Accordingly, three traders of shops in Borelesgamuwa and Bokundara Economic Centre and its surrounding areas, who sold eggs at Rs.50 despite the government’s control price of Rs. 44, have been fined Rs. 300,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 300,000 on a trader who pleaded guilty for selling a kilogram of white raw rice for Rs. 240, which should be sold at the control price of Rs. 210 per kilogram.

