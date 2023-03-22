Father and son killed in motorcycle-lorry collision

Two persons from the same family were killed in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry last evening (21 March).

The accident had occurred in the Passara area on the Moneragala Road at around 03:00 p.m. yesterday, when a motorcycle had collided head-on with a lorry, killing both persons who were riding on the motorcycle.

The victims have been identified as a father, Arumugam Manoharan, 50, and his son, Manoharan Dilshan, 19, who are residents of the Galbadawatte area in Meedumpitiya, Passara.

Police revealed that Manoharan had died on the spot, while his son had succumbed to injuries today (22 March) while receiving treatment at the Badulla General Hospital.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the lorry in question, en route to Moneragala from Passara, had attempted to overtake another lorry, during which he had collided with the motorcycle arriving from the opposite direction.

The drivers of both lorries have been arrested by the Passara Police over the accident.