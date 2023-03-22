Parliamentary Select Committee discusses future of non-governmental higher education institutes

The contribution of non-governmental higher education institutes and the opportunities available to make the sector more efficient were discussed at length at a recent meeting held by the Parliamentary Select Committee.

The Select Committee of Parliament to make suitable recommendations for the expansion of higher education opportunities in Sri Lanka met on 17 March under the chairmanship of Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakhshe, PC.

During the meeting, the representatives of non-governmental higher education institutes pointed out that while there are opportunities to carry out innovations and new initiatives in the field of higher education, the legal provisions to carry such forward are not sufficient.

They also emphasized the need for a more flexible approach to facilitate the development of the sector.

Representatives of non-government higher education institutions in Sri Lanka such as Nagananda Institute, SLINTE higher education institute, ISOFT Metro Campus, Saegis Campus, ICBT, Royal Institute, IChem were present at the Committee meeting.

Thus, the Committee Chair requested the representatives to submit suitable recommendations in writing regarding the changes and developments to be made in future given the scope of the higher education sector.

Minister (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister (Dr.) (Ms.) Seetha Arambepola, Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Eran Wickramaratne, (Prof.) Charitha Herath were present at the meeting.