Parliamentary Select Committee discusses future of non-governmental higher education institutes

Parliamentary Select Committee discusses future of non-governmental higher education institutes

March 22, 2023   06:25 pm

The contribution of non-governmental higher education institutes and the opportunities available to make the sector more efficient were discussed at length at a recent meeting held by the Parliamentary Select Committee.

The Select Committee of Parliament to make suitable recommendations for the expansion of higher education opportunities in Sri Lanka met on 17 March under the chairmanship of Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakhshe, PC.

During the meeting, the representatives  of non-governmental higher education institutes pointed out that while there are opportunities to carry out innovations and new initiatives in the field of higher education, the legal provisions to carry such forward are not sufficient. 

They also emphasized the need for a more flexible approach to facilitate the development of the sector.

Representatives of non-government higher education institutions in Sri Lanka such as Nagananda Institute, SLINTE higher education institute, ISOFT Metro Campus, Saegis Campus, ICBT, Royal Institute, IChem were present at the Committee meeting.

Thus, the Committee Chair requested the representatives to submit suitable recommendations in writing regarding the changes and developments to be made in future given the scope of the higher education sector.

Minister (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister (Dr.) (Ms.) Seetha Arambepola, Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Eran Wickramaratne, (Prof.) Charitha Herath were present at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.22

Court order issued against CTU's Joseph Stalin and other trade union leaders

Court order issued against CTU's Joseph Stalin and other trade union leaders

New foreign trade agreements to be signed, requests made to spare local market

New foreign trade agreements to be signed, requests made to spare local market

Sri Lanka's Opposition politicians speak out on IMF deal

Sri Lanka's Opposition politicians speak out on IMF deal

Sri Lanka says latest bailout funds can be used for fiscal support

Sri Lanka says latest bailout funds can be used for fiscal support

President requests for support from Opposition for implementation of IMF programme

President requests for support from Opposition for implementation of IMF programme

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00