Man sentenced to life in prison for possession and trafficking of drugs

The Colombo High Court today (22 March) sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the possession and trafficking of drugs.

Accordingly, Periyasami Suresh Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment on orders of High Court Judge Mohommed Irshadin.

Periyasami was initially arrested in Grandpass, Colombo on 08 February 2013, for being in possession of nearly one kilogram of heroin.

Later, when the stock of narcotics were sent to the Government Analyst for testing, it was revealed to the court that the total weight of pure heroin amounted to 220 grams.

The judge who delivered the verdict stated that the accused was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt after a lengthy trial, and will thereby be sentenced to life imprisonment.