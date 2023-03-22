Travel expenses in Colombo 75% higher than 2022  report

Travel expenses in Colombo 75% higher than 2022  report

March 22, 2023   07:27 pm

A recent research conducted by ECA International has revealed that Sri Lanka , amongst a few other countries, saw the largest increase in expense for travellers.

The research conducted by ECA International ranked countries based on costs for short trip expenses: four-star hotel rooms, meals, laundry, alcoholic and soft drinks, journeys by taxi and incidental costs, with the aim of helping organizations anticipate the cost of business trips and short-term assignments.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka, Laos and Pakistan saw the largest increase in expenses for travellers, the report revealed, adding that soaring inflation rates were likely contributory factors.

As per the report, business travel expenses in Colombo were 75%, in terms of  local currency, than  they were in 2022.

“This primarily stemmed from high inflation and currency depreciation, since some costs associated with business travel … are typically incurred in US dollars by foreign business travelers here”, it said in this regard.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Singapore sat at the top of the list for most expensive locations for business travel in Asia, with the daily costs in each country amounting to USD 520 and USD 515, respectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.22

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.22

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2023.03.22

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.22

Court order issued against CTU's Joseph Stalin and other trade union leaders

Court order issued against CTU's Joseph Stalin and other trade union leaders

New foreign trade agreements to be signed, requests made to spare local market

New foreign trade agreements to be signed, requests made to spare local market

Sri Lanka's Opposition politicians speak out on IMF deal

Sri Lanka's Opposition politicians speak out on IMF deal

Sri Lanka says latest bailout funds can be used for fiscal support

Sri Lanka says latest bailout funds can be used for fiscal support

President requests for support from Opposition for implementation of IMF programme

President requests for support from Opposition for implementation of IMF programme