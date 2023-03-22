Mahindananda appointed as Chair of Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Economic and Physical Plans

March 22, 2023   07:39 pm

Member of Parliament Mahindananda Aluthgamage has ben appointed as the Chair to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Economic and  Physical Plans.

The unanimous decision was taken in Parliament yesterday (21 March), at the first meeting of the relevant committee.

Aluthgamage’s name had been initially proposed by MP Gunathilaka Rajapaksha, and had then been seconded by MP Dhammika Perera.

Following his appointment, Aluthgamage said “As this committee deals with the monitoring of the economic policies implemented by the government and the physical planning of the country, it is expected to be implemented without party bias”.

MPs Eran Wickramaratne, Ashok Abeysinghe, Harshana Rajakarun aand  Sudath Manjula were also present at the meeting

