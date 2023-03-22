Ramadan fasting in Sri Lanka to commence on Friday

The new Crescent moon of the month of Ramadan has not been sighted in Sri Lanka this evening (22), according to the Colombo Grand Mosque.

Hence, the Muslims in Sri Lanka will begin the month of Ramadan fasting from dawn on Friday (March 24), the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

Muslims all over the world will observe a month of fasting and prayers during Ramadan to commemorate the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed on the night of “Laylat Al Qadr”.

Fasting during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam.