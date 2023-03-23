Thundershowers expected in five provinces later today

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and North-Central provinces in the afternoon or at night.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Showers are likely in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning as well.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea area around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.