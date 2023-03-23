Water Board employees on a token strike today

The employees of National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) are engaging in an 8-hour strike today (March 23).

Thereby, all employees of NWSDB offices and workstations will join the trade union action from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. today.

As a result, all office duties and customer services will be suspended during the 8-hour strike while cashier sections remain inoperative.

In a press release, Upali Rathnayake, the convenor of Water Supply Professionals’ Trade Union said they have not received any favourable response from the authorities to any of their demands.

The NWSDB employees have been engaged in continuous trade union actions since March 13.

However, in consideration of the inconvenience caused to the general public, all pump houses will remain operative during this period. Meanwhile, the water supply to several areas can be interrupted as breakdown repairs are not taking place.

Coinciding with the token strike, the Western Province have decided to stage a protest in front of the Irrigation Department at noon while employees of regional offices engage in demonstrations in other areas.