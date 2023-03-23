Navy seizes two Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters

March 23, 2023   10:12 am

Sri Lanka Navy today (March 23) intercepted two Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Analaitivu and Kovilan in Jaffna.

Meanwhile, 12 Indian nationals who were aboard the two trawlers were taken into custody during the naval operation which kicked off early this morning.

A Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla attached to the Northern Naval Command had spotted the two trawlers engaged in illegal fishing activities off Analaitivu and Kovilan.

The intercepted fishing vessel and the Indian fishermen were brought ashore to the Kankesanturai harbour before being handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The navy reiterates that it would continue the naval operations to crack down on illegal fishing activities by foreign fishermen in the island waters, in a bid to prevent harm to the marine environment and secure the livelihood of the local fishing community.

