EC convenes special discussion to decide on holding LG polls

A special discussion on the 2023 Local Government (LG) election will take place between the political party secretaries and the Election Commission today (March 23).

During the discussion, a final agreement will reportedly be arrived at whether the LG polls will be held on April 25 or not.

Meanwhile, the Government Printer has recently informed the Election Commission that it cannot proceed with printing of ballot papers due to lack of funds and that therefore it is not possible to deliver postal voting ballots on the scheduled date.

Owing to the current circumstances, a situation has arisen where it is not possible to commence the postal voting from March 28 as scheduled.

The Election Commission claims that accordingly, it will not be able to hold the LG polls on April 25.

Following today’s discussion with the secretaries of the political parties, the Election Commission will decide whether to declare another date to hold the election or to take more time to announce a new poll date.