5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistans Novobod

March 23, 2023   11:35 am

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck 51 km north-north west of Novobod, Tajikistan on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Navobod is a town in Tajikistan.

The earthquake occurred at 01:37:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit Novobod, Tajikistan on Thursday, at a depth of 5.6 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 39.452°N and 69.953°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet, further details awaited.

Source – ANI News

