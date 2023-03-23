Three more days needed to release imported egg stock - Minister

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando says it will take three more days to begin the distribution of the first batch of imported eggs for the bakery industry.

In response to a question raised by MP Rohana Bandara in the parliament this morning (March 23), Minister Fernando mentioned that the consignment of eggs would only be released following the completion of required inspections carried out by the Ministry of Health.

“A unanimous decision was taken through a cabinet sub-committee that eggs should be imported. That’s why we have imported shell eggs. Accordingly, the first batch of eggs arrived at the Colombo Port today”, the Minister said.

“They are asking for three more days to carry out their inspections in Sri Lanka. So we gave the opportunity for that too.”

Commenting further, he also expressed that the company which provides eggs to Sri Lanka is the one that provides eggs for all institutions that seek the highest standards in the world.

“We have imported these eggs with all those certificates, so the people will receive these eggs by the day after tomorrow”, he said.

The government recently decided to import eggs from India in order to control the prices of eggs within the country.

Accordingly, a stock of 02 million eggs has been imported to Sri Lanka as the first batch, as per the State Trading Corporation.

The Ministry of Trade previously mentioned that the imported eggs would be distributed for the manufacture of bakery products at reasonable prices.