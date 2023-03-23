Flotilla of fishing vessels set ablaze in Point Pedro
File photo

Flotilla of fishing vessels set ablaze in Point Pedro

March 23, 2023   01:17 pm

Several fishing vessels that were docked at a beach in Point Pedro have been set ablaze by an unidentified group.

Police revealed that the arson attack took place in the early hours of yesterday (22 March), when the flotilla of boats docked on the shores in the Nagar Kovil area in Point Pedro was set ablaze.

While the damage caused is yet to be assessed, Police confirmed that at least 10 fishing vessels were damaged in the fire.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Point Pedro Police.

