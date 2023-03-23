The court has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record and submit statements from the Controller General of Immigration & Emigration and the Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons on certain matters pertaining to the citizenship of State Minister Diana Gamage.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis issued this order today (March 23) following the consideration of facts presented by the CID and the attorneys who appeared on behalf of the aggrieved party.

The Chief Magistrate has also mentioned that, after receiving the recorded statements, he would decide on the possibility of taking into consideration the request made by the attorneys of the aggrieved party calling for a court order for the arrest of State Minister Diana Gamage.

Later, the plaint was fixed for April 06 for the next hearing.